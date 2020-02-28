Review: This 9 to 5 was certainly no grind thanks to terrific performances all round

I was very dubious about venturing out on the evening of Storm Dennis but thanks to Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society for you made it well worthwhile.

9 to 5 is a great show with terrific music and some very clever performances. I had seen the film many years ago and enjoyed it and this musical retains much of the humour and provocative plot.

Judy Bernly (Jessica Balderstone), newly separated, joins Consolidated as a secretary with few skills. She is helped by section leader Violet Newstead ( Sue Chadwick), a widow whose progress is hampered by her sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss Franklin Hart Jr (Damian Marsh) who

wants to conquer Doralee Rhodes,(Alice Butterfield) a sexy blonde, who is devoted to her husband.

The three women find themselves fantasising about how to get rid of Franklin, each in their own hilarious fashion but the next day, unexpectedly, they find they have power over him and plan what they can do with it.

The three female leads provide some terrific performances singing some great solos and ensembles. Damian Marsh gives a very clever and amusing portrayal of Franklin.

Credit must also be given to Kelly Steed as Roz Keith, Franklin's assistant who secretly adores him. Her rendition of Heart to Hart is show-stopping.

The chorus, the dancers and the male and female groups add so much to this production. Choreographer Lindsay Taylor does her usual brilliant job of moving a large group around a rather small stage and making them skilfully move the desks and other props. Musical director Chris Andrews gives the great music a lively interpretation. Congratulations to director David Hulme and his team.

It is intriguing to watch a show set in 1979 and to see and hear the sexist remarks and attitudes then. There were several laughs from the audience. I worked as a secretary in that era before going to university. I hope that things have changed but I am not so sure after talking to grown up females of my family. My son tells me how careful he has to be. I am glad or else I would have to chastise him as would his wife!

We still have a way to go. That is why we must have great shows like 9 to 5 to make us think and to enjoy such a super musical well performed.

Another triumph for the society.

And the next morning Dennis returned and swamped my valley!

Pippa Munro Hebden