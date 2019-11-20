Peppa Pig and friends serve up 'best day ever' at Manchester Opera House

Excited children had "the best day ever" when they packed into Manchester Opera House to see the ever-popular Peppa Pig and her friends.

The Manchester theatre was full for six showings over two days of the live show featuring favourites Peppa, George and Mummy and Daddy Pig.

The funny family were joined on stage by their friends Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Danny Dog, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe for a myriad of colourful adventures and catchy songs.

Cheers and laughter echoed from the young crowd as Peppa and her family went on a road trip full of adventure which included visits to a castle, a cave, and not forgetting, a muddy puddle!

There was even time for ice cream and even an encounter with "dine-saurs" and dragons.

My little girl, who at 16 months must have been one of the youngest in the audience, was clapping away and dancing on her mum's lap, by the end as she joyfully soaked up the fun and songs.

Around us, scores of bigger children and even bigger adults, waved their arms and revelled in the glorious, colourful, simplistic fun of it all.

Holding it all together was the "human" element of the show, the effervescent Daisy, played with boundless enthusiasm by Lizzie Burder.

Masterfully manipulating puppet and voice were the other humans behind everyone's favourite animals, headed by Alice De-Warrenne as Peppa, alongside Melanie Ann, Iona Crampton, Ben Wilton, Brooke Aylen and Chris Laws.

