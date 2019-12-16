Pantomime season returns to Opera House Blackpool for first time in 60 years with Cinderella opening in 2020

Too early to talk about Christmas 2020? Oh no, it isn’t!

Bosses at the Winter Gardens have announced they will present their first pantomime in 60 years at the Opera House for the next festive season.

In a huge coup for the resort, the team are partnering with West End producer Mark Goucher, who has been responsible for hit musical shows Hairspray to Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Today, tickets go on sale for the pantomime spectacular with a classic family favourite production of Cinderella ,which will feature an all-star cast.

A cast reveal is expected soon.

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens said: “This is really exciting news for the venue and the people of Blackpool.

“After such a long absence we can’t wait to put on the best pantomime that the Opera House has ever seen.

“This large scale production of Cinderella will really put the magic into Christmas 2020!”.

Cinderella will play at the Opera House Blackpool from Sunday 13 December to Sunday 3 January 2021.

The Opera House has enjoyed years of Christmas musicals, but not since the production of Dick Whittington in 1956, has a family pantomime played at the Opera House.

To celebrate the return of pantomime to the venue, each performance will have over 100 tickets priced at just £10 .

Producer, Mark Goucher said: “After years of touring our first-class hit musicals Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert to Blackpool and entertaining sold out audiences across Christmas time with pantomime this year, this new partnership with the Winter Gardens will see Blackpool’s biggest family pantomime, focused on local references, topical jokes and above all - high quality production values and special effects all at affordable prices with recognisable faces from screen and stage!”.

Cinderella is written by Samuel Holmes (Club Tropicana, Curtains, Shrek, Monty Python Live) and directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Annie, Club Tropicana, Fame, Royal Variety Performance)

Tickets are on sale at wintergardensblackpool.co.uk