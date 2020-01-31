Mitch Winehouse to join Blackpool variety night for the opening of the Joe Longthorne MBE Theatre at North Pier

One of the first acts to join an all-star evening to celebrate the life and career of the showman Joe Longthorne MBE has been announced.

Organisers behind the event, which will see the North Pier Theatre renamed in Joe’s honour, have revealed jazz singer and charity campaigner Mitch Winehouse, dad of the late musical legend Amy Winehouse will appear on Sunday, May 31.

Tickets are now on sale for the show which is set to welcome a host of showbiz names.

Joe’s widower Jamie Moran, who is working alongside the Sedgwick family to produce the variety night said: “We’re very honoured to announce that Mitch Winehouse, the late Amy Winehouse’s father, is to perform at Joe’s ‘All Star Tribute Evening’.

“Joe was a long time admirer of Amy’s colossal talents and would have been thrilled to know Mitch is on the show.”

The gala evening is one of a weekend of celebrations which fall on the date of what would have been Joe’s 65th birthday. He died from cancer at his home last August.

Joe Longthorne MBE

A full line-up is set to be announced soon, while early bird tickets costing £25 are available online at tinyurl.com/uxn6hao

ome of showbiz’s biggest talents came to the resort to witness platinum album-selling Joe’s final performance – his cortege travelling around many of the venues and landmarks he performed in throughout his 50 years in the industry.

Scores of celebrities packed into the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Talbot Road, where Joe was described as a “colossal talent” and the “comeback kid” from stars including Dame Barbara Windsor and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Joe was first diagnosed with blood cancer in 1987 but fought off the disease on a number of occasions – even bouncing back after being given the last rites by a

priest in 2015.

A museum at the pier will also be opened this summer showcasing memorabilia from his exceptional career.