John Lydon at Lowther Pavilion for ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ tour

Punk legend John Lydon - aka Johnny Rotten- will venture to Lytham next Autumn on his new tour exploring his life and adventures with the Sex Pistols.

The frontman and lyricist of the seminal punk band will take to the stage at Lowther Pavilion in October 2020 for a special evening of stories and conversation, where the audience will be invited to ask questions about his unique and extraordinary career.

The 54-date UK tour will coincide with the publication of his new book, ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ and will visit all parts of England, Scotland and Wales.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story.

Described as a 'revolutionary' whose music prompted questions in parliament under the Traitors and Treason Act, Johnny Rotten consistently pushed the boundaries with the Sex Pistols and later Public Image Ltd.

Charlotte Hilling, spokeswoman for the tour, said: “John Lydon is an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal.

"As the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

“He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

This will be Lydon’s first spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal.

As a writer, Lydon has written two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating ‘Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs’ and the uncompromising ‘Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored’.

His tour will start in September 2020 and end in November 2020. Tickets are on sale now

