Jason Manford to bring smash-hit stand-up show 'Like Me' to Blackpool Grand Theatre in 2021

Star of the ITV's Masked Singer, TV personality and comedian Jason Manford has unveiled his latest stand-up tour will see him back in Blackpool as he brings new show 'Like Me' to the Grand stage.

Manford, who is in the resort next week starring in musical whodunnit 'Curtains' at the Opera House, has a busy year ahead.

And he has now announced another stand-up tour which will take him out on the road in the UK and Ireland from February 2021 for 99 dates.

‘Like Me’ is Jason’s latest comic offering and will culminate with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on October 23 2021.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show ‘Like Me’.

"In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle.

So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together."

Tickets for 'Like Me ' at Blackpool Grand Theatre on February 28 2020 are on sale now.

To buy visit: https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/comedy-legend-jason-manford/

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/jason-manford-tickets/artist/41320