'Jack and the Beanstalk' will mark magical debut for new Pendle theatre group

A brand new theatre company has sprouted its magical debut production - Jack and The Beanstalk!

Theatre Worx has been created by regular faces of the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in order to help support the new renovation of the former Derby Arms pub next door to the theatre which will help make new facilities for the theatre users such as costume storage, rehearsal rooms and offices.

The group's first ever production will take place this December with a spectacular Christmas treat of the traditional family favourite pantomime 'Jack and The Beanstalk'.

Dame Tilly Trott (played by the ever popular Richard Sanderson) is the proprietor of “Tilly Trott’s Circus”, but times are hard. Giant Blunderbore, which will feature a live creature on stage (Karl Pilkington) and his horrible wife (Gillian Mason) insist on sending their henchman, Fleshcreep (Laura Schofield), to the village of ‘Much Piddling in the Marsh’ to collect the taxes and do their dirty work.

Jack Trott, played by popular local entertainer Josh Hindle, has to sell Buttercup the Cow so the family can make ends meet. Simple Simon (David Smith) provides the laughs and Jill Crumble provides the love, but how will the family survive?

Filled with all your favourite songs to sing along to, amazing costumes and a glittery festive finale, this is the Christmas pantomime Colne has been waiting for!

Tickets are priced at £10 adults , £8 under 16's , £30 family tickets (2 adults 2 u 16's) and there is also a fantastic group offer on for schools and groups over 10.

You can book tickets online at ticketsource.co.uk or call 01282 617315. For group bookings please e-mail gill.mason@live.co.uk

Show dates: December 11th - 14th - 7-30pm nightly with a 2pm Saturday matinee (50% sold already)