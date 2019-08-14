Eco-friendly Clitheroe designer in the running for global Etsy award

A bee house creator is one of the finalists for the first ever Etsy Design Awards.



Etsy have announced the UK finalists for an award that acknowledges extraordinary creatives from around the world.

Liam Yates, founder of Etsy shop Wuddl, is one of 165 international sellers who are through for the chance to win $15,000, a dazzling trophy, and a bundle of marketing and business prizes.

The Clitheroe resident first began the project after reading about the decline of bees.

Liam said: "I'm so excited that my mini bee house has been chosen as one of the finalists in the Etsy Design Awards 2019. Being told that I had made it as a finalist was a very proud moment, particularly as Etsy is a global platform with so many amazing sellers."

Liam was inspired to build a bee house for his own garden and invented the range of nature boxes as his way of trying to give something back.

The aim of Wuddl is to help wildlife thrive whilst also adding an eye-catching feature to your outdoor space.

He said: "I'm passionate about wildlife and the environment, and I hope that being part of The Etsies will help increase awareness of solitary bees and what we can do to help them!"

The honeycomb and triangle bee houses are built using top-quality pieces of timber and plywood.

They are finished in wildlife-friendly outdoor paint and are said to attract the likes of leaf cutter bees, mason bees, and non-aggressive solitary wasps such as the ruby-tailed wasp.

The expert judging panel will be made up of internationally recognised tastemakers and entrepreneurs - including interior designer Sophie Robinson, style expert Joe Zee and fashion designer Anavila Misra to name a few.

One Etsy seller will win the Etsy Design Award Grand Prize Winner, while five others will be named the winners in each featured category.

The winners will be revealed in September 2019.