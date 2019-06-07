Comedy gold starring a Frozen Roman heading to the Ribble Valley

They came, they saw, and they laughed till their sides hurt under the command of this brilliant production company.

Audiences are being tickled up and down the country by brand-new comedy, The Frozen Roman, created by Kate Bramley and Badapple Theatre Company.

Comedy is the sweetest form of entertainment and the Badapple team is giving people a taste of the fruits of history with its national tour running throughout June.

The play heads to the Grindleton Pavilion on Saturday as part of its world premiere, kicking off at 7-30pm.

A clandestine meeting at the Phoenix pub gets heated, as the villagers rack their brains for new ways to fight the imminent housing development that threatens village life as they know it.

The discovery of an ancient Roman site under foot may just throw them a lifetime if they can somehow authenticate their mysterious findings.

But things aren’t always what they seem!

And there will be double the laughs when the situation turns “ballisticus maximus”.

This hilarious production stars Jack Alexander, of both The Lowry and Derby Playhouse, and is based on an original idea by Jez Lowe.

Music maestro, Jez, is also the brains behind the original songs. You can expect big things from this SONY award-winning singer-songwriter, who has worked on BBC Radio 2’s Radio Ballads project.

Multi-talented Kate is not only a playwright but also a theatre director, songwriter and professional musician, who tours with Jez and The Mile Roses.

She co-founded Badapple Theatre in 1998 and went on to devise the first of their inspiring Theatre on Your Doorstep productions in 2006.

Admission costs £12/£10 and is £6 for under 16s.

Tickets are available from Di Ryan on 0776 524 0405 or 01200 441113. Alternatively, send an email to ryandianne54@gmail.com

To find out more about the company, please visit www.badappletheatre.co.uk