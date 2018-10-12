Clitheroe woman’s Mad Hatter charity tea party is vintage

Joanne Hughes, who lost her dad to cancer aged 56, has organised a fund-raising Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Vintage Fair at the Old School Rooms in Clitheroe next month.

Joanne, who lives in the town and works at the Grand Theatre, has teamed up with Pat Kenyon, manager of Clitheroe Cancer Research UK, with the event in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

“This cause is one that is very close to my heart and we want to make it a huge success,” said Joanne.

“I’ve wanted to organise something like this for a long time in memory of my dad, Harry Seed, who was a dairy farmer from Rimington and who was a much-loved father.

“Pat and many other amazing volunteers have got behind the event and I’m so grateful to them.

“It is going to be a superb day, with fun for all the family, including competitions, a raffle and a tombola.

“There will also be Mad Hatter themed face painting and a Best Mad Hat competition for children and adults.”

Joanne added: “If you are a local company and would be able to donate some items for our prizes or raffles, these would be gratefully received at the Clitheroe Cancer Research UK Shop on Castle Street.”

To book a stall call 01200 428531.

Afternoon tea will also be available.

Admission £1 or 50p concessions.

Stand up to Cancer: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Vintage Fair.

SMSJ Old School Room (Assembly Hall), Lowergate, Clitheroe.

Saturday, November 3rd, 10am-3pm.