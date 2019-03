Clitheroe Ramblers are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special five-mile walk from Barnoldswick.

It will take place on Tuesday, March 12th, starting at the Co-Op car park, and take in Letcliffe Park's panoramic views.

The route is part of a ten Golden Walks programme to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

For more details visit www.clitheroeramblers.co.uk or phone Joyce on 07976 106541.