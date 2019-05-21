Clitheroe Pop Choir set to raise the roof at Beat-Herder

The Clitheroe Pop Choir will be giving its biggest performance of the year at this summer’s Beat-Herder festival in the Ribble Valley.

The amateur choristers raised the roof of the main stage last year and they have been invited back again to open the Beat-Herder stage on the Saturday of the three-day musical

jamboree.

“Singing at Beat-Herder is the highlight of the choir’s year, it is absolutely magic,” said Sue Sykora, founder and musical director of the Clitheroe Pop Choir.

“We’ve all age ranges in the choir, from 18-70, so when we were invited to sing the first time, we were a little worried that we might feel a bit out of place.

“But straightway we felt so welcomed by everybody and the crowd is always so warm and good-natured.”

She added: “Beat-Herder is a special place and to asked back again to sing at that beautiful place is something we are thrilled about.”

Sue is the proud mother of musician Callum Sykora, the drummer in popular Clitheroe band Good Foxy who have starred at Beat-Herder several times.

Sue said she is busy compiling the choir’s set list, adding: “We usually start with All Over the World by Electric Light Orchestra, and include other feel good hits, The Isley Brothers Summer Breeze, California Dreaming by the Mamas and Papas and many more.

“The weather was amazing last year, so let’s hope the weather is kind in July.”

The Beat-Herder Festival runs from July 12-14 and acts include Rudimental and the Sugarhill Gang and Melle Mel.

Tickets, 0844 888 9991, www.beatherder.co.uk

Blob Clitheroe Pop Choir will also be performing in the Ribble Valley at the Middle Earth Beer and Music Festival at Waddow Hall, Clitheroe, from July 19-21.