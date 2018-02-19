Clitheroe is the unluckiest place in the UK

There must be a lot of black cats and broken mirrors in Clitheroe - for the village has been named the unluckiest place in the UK.

Good fortune wasn't on the side of residents last year, with only 10% of bets being won, according to Lottoland.

The company, which offers gambling opportunities on lotteries across the globe, revealed that villagers were better off heading to Burnley, Nelson or Colne if they wanted to get their hands on a cash prize.

With a 15% win ratio, Burnley was the ninth least likely town in Lancashire to strike gold while Lady Luck offered prizes to Colne residents in 17% of the town's wagers.

Gambles paid off more often in Nelson, which was named the fourth luckiest town in the county, with risk-takers enjoying a slightly better 19% win ratio.