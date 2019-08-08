Cannon and Ball star heading to Burnley Mechanics for unmissable farce

A cast of TV actors will spread a little stardust during an unmissable night of entertainment at The Burnley Mechanics.

Legendary comedian and singer Tommy Cannon, of Cannon and Ball fame, is set to make a triumphant visit to town when he features in the hilarious farce Right Place Wrong Time at the beginning of October.

The comedy idol is joined on stage by Benidorm star Crissy Rock and acting aces Billy Pearce, Leah Bell, Paul Dunn and James de Lauch Hay.

Set in the quiet little town of Olwinskirk, the play follows a series of extraordinary events which is set in motion when a small time crook is involved in a bizarre accident.

The lives of Betty, Billy, Albert, Thelma, and Tristan de Winter are all sent on a path which leads to chaos and confusion!

This star-studded cast brought the show to the Mechanics for the first time three years ago, under the previous title, Seriously Dead.

Doctor Who and Emmerdale actor Frazer Hines performed in the 2016 debut but this time round Tommy Cannon takes the lead.

Tommy is one half of a comedy duo with friend Bobby Ball, who both appeared in The Cannon and Ball Show and the 1982 film The Boys in Blue.

Crissy is an English award-winning actress, stand-up comedian and best-selling author.

She is most notable for her role as Janey York in Benidorm, whom she played from 2007 until 2011, and as Maggie Conlan in the 1994 film Ladybird, Ladybird, for which she won the Silver Bear for Best Actress award at the 44th Berlin International Film Festival.

Along with Crissy, Leah Bell is the brains behind Right Place Wrong Time, having co-written and produced the piece.

Demonstrating Leah’s star quality, this fast-paced production has tickled audiences and enjoyed standing ovations across the country since 2016.

This summer she also directed Paul Dunn’s new adaptation of The Cinder Path by playwright Catherine Cookson.

During her career, the Newcastle actress has picked up a number of theatrical accolades, including the prestigious Stage Award, The Jack of Clubs Award, The Lord Delfont Silver Rose Bowl Award and the Variety Club Award for Jersey’s Entertainer of the Year for two years running.

Billy Pearce rose to fame as a finalist of TV talent programme New Faces in 1986, before fronting his own BBC television series, You Gotta Be Joking, and taking part in several Royal Variety shows.

And in 1994, the Yorkshire funny man beat top personalities of the time, including Ken Dodd and Michael Barrymore, to take home the British Comedy Award for Top Theatre Variety Performer.

Actor and writer Paul Dunn, who founded his own production company Cranked Anvil in 2012, is a veteran of the panto and theatre world. His TV credits include roles in ITV’s Vera and the BBC’s George Gently.

Last but not least, James de Lauch Hay, star of TV mini series Life Outside the Frame, will complete this formidable cast, which is guaranteed to keep smiles on faces from start to finish.

Pictured is Tommy Cannon and Billy Pearce.

Right Place Wrong Time: The Burnley Mechanics, Manchester Road; Thursday, October 3rd, 7-30pm. Tickets: £22; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.