Camera club exhibition at Clitheroe Library shows that print photography is not dead

A camera club is showcasing the best printed pictures taken by its members during an exhibition at Clitheroe Library, until the end of January.

Founded 75 years ago, Ribblesdale and District Camera Club is a small, friendly group of like-minded people with the common hobby of photography.

Throughout January, pictures taken by 20 camera club members will be hanging on the walls of Clitheroe Library, giving a taste of what the club has been up to recently.

Steve Proctor, chairman of the club, said: “I joined the group to improve my photography skills, I had always been keen on photography and wanted to meet people with the same interest.

“We have done other exhibitions in the past, but we haven’t had one in a while, because it’s quite difficult to find the right place.

“We made a mutual agreement with Clitheroe Library and now we have a great space where to showcase the work of our members.

“In January, we will swap the current pictures with new ones from other members, we have portraits, landscapes, action shots, wildlife pictures - we wanted to cover as many types of photography as possible.”

The group is composed of 30 members, and five honorary members, and organises events, practical evenings where to take pictures, workshops on different shooting techniques and photo competitions.

The prints on display at Clitheroe Library have all been part of club activities with the majority of them having been entered into club competitions.

Steve added: “We feel that photographic prints are still a vital and important part of the photographic world.

“Seeing a picture in print means seeing the finished product.

“It is a very different experience to hold a print in your hand, rather then seeing the picture on a screen.

“We want to keep the print tradition going.”

The Club meets on Tuesday at 7-30pm at The Pavilion, Sawley Road, Grindleton, and all new members are welcome.