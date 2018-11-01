Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Clitheroe and surrounding areas

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in and around Clitheroe to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Last year's Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display. Photos by David Bleazard.

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

Clitheroe Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks



All welcome for the 2018 Clitheroe Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks display on Friday November 2 Family-friendly event to be held at the club in Chatburn Road, Clitheroe

Tickets* are available in advance only and are priced Adult £5, Children £2 (must be supervised by an adult) Family £10 includes two adults,two children

Gates open from 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm fireworks at 7.30pm

http://www.tinyurl.com/clitheroeccbonfire (from now!)



Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks

The Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display is organised jointly by Clitheroe Rotary Club, Ribblesdale Rotary Club, Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Round Table and Clitheroe Lions Club. Proceeds to charity on November 3

Price Adults £5, Children £2, Family ticket £10 Under three: free

Gates open from 6pm Bonfire lit from 6.30pm Where: Clitheroe Castle Field

Burnley>>>

2018 Bonfire spectacular at Towneley Park

Burnley Council is holding its annual bonfire and firework display at Towneley Park on Monday, November 5, 2018.

The fun fair will open at 6pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6.45pm, junior fireworks displays from 7.15pm, and the 'mega' fireworks at 8.15pm. The event will close at 9pm.

Prices are £2 for single early bird and £6 for 4 tickets, and £3 for single standard tickets and £9 for 4 tickets. Parking passes (£5 per vehicle) can also be purchased during the same period.

Tickets will be available from St Peter's and Padiham leisure centres, the Mechanics Theatre, Prairie Sports Village and Towneley Hall (cash only).

Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Burnley annual bonfire

On Saturday, November 3, 2018 there will be fairground rides and the club's bar and tearoom will be open along with a range of other hot food outlets.

Tickets are £3 for adults, £2 for children and a family ticket costs £8. You can pay on the gate.

Gates at the club open at 5-15pm and the fire will be lit at 6-30pm followed by a fireworks display at 7-30pm.