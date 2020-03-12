Beat-Herder line-up revealed and here's who is heading to Lancashire's best party weekend

Grammy Award winning musician Mura Masa and reggae greats The Wailers have been unveiled as headliners for this year’s Beat-Herder Festival.

The eclectic line up also features drum and boss sensation ​ Mollie Collins​ plus Radio 1 house and techno master ​ Heidi.

Organisers are promising more surprises for Beat-Herder 2020

And there will be a host of DJ talent including BBC Radio 6 favourite Craig Charles and Massive Attack’s Daddy G plus a mystery headliner who will only be revealed as they set foot on stage on the Friday night.

This year the annual event runs for an extended four days with organisers promising more than 20 venues and a host of surprises for revellers.

The festival has become a fixture of Lancashire’s musical calendar attracting more than 20,000 party goers each year to the heart of the Ribble Valley.

A Beat-Herder spokesman said: "Beat-Herder has been a ​truly independent festival since the day of conception back in 2006 when six friends decided to start bringing music to the people of Lancashire; 15 years on and the original founders still have full creative curation across the weekend-long party which has been donned a visionary haven.

Beat-Herder's famous Fortress is back for 2020

"No detail is too small for Beat-Herder and the site is full of surprises around each corner, offering festival-goers an experience like no other across 20 venues in fairytale-like settings. This festival is not only for the true music fan, but for the party fanatic."

Festival director, Nick Chambers said: “Beat-Herder is a party for the people, put on by people who like to party and this year is no exception.

“We are buzzing over this year’s line-up, there is something for everyone from Beat-Herder virgin to veteran, but as everyone knows, Beat-Herder is not just about the line-up.

"With new venues, new installations, new surprises, we are hell-bent on maintaining the trademark ‘off the scale party atmosphere’.”

Revellers at the main stage at last year's Beat-Herder

* Beat-Herder takes place at Sawley Brow, Clitheroe, from July 16-19. For details visit beatherder.co.uk.

Acts so far lined up for Beat-Herder 2020

Mura Masa, The Wailers Wilkinson DJ set ft. MC Ad-Apt, David Rodigan, Nightmares On Wax presents Smokers Delight, Kink (live), Kings Of The Rollers and Inja, Endor, Adelphi Music Factory, Bou ft. Haribo, The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, Beardyman, Rebuke, Snapped Ankles, Gideon, Sally C, DJ Zinc, Heidi, Mollie Collins, Dan Shake, Prospa, Youngr, Tsha, Confidence Man, Gaudi, Danny Byrd, Holly Lester, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Rap, Seb Fontaine, Mr Scruff, DJ Boring, Daddy G

Ever popular Tall Trees arena in the woods