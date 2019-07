Held at Dockber Farm in Sawley the grounds were transformed into an oasis for the music festival that attracts revellers from across the UK. Covering a wide variety of music genres this year's headline acts include American 70s disco chart toppers Sister Sledge, Basement Jaxx DJ set, rappers the Sugarhill Gang and Melle Mel and the Lancashire Hotpots.

Beat-Herder 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Beat-Herder 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Beat-Herder 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Beat-Herder 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more