Beat-Herder 2020: Ribble Valley festival to become a four-day party

Lancashire music fans were dancing with joy today after Beat-Herder chiefs announced that the Ribble Valley festival will run for an extra day in 2020.

It means next year’s Beat-Herder will begin on a Thursday, extending the festival from three to four days for the first time since Beat-Herder was launched.

Next years Beat-Herder will begin on a Thursday, extending the festival from three to four days for the first time since Beat-Herder was launched.

Nick Chambers, Beat-Herder’s co-founder, said: “After years and years of everyone asking for Beat-Herder to be open on a Thursday, we’ve decided to go for it.



“Many people drive hundreds of miles to be at Beat-Herder, stopping off in Skipton, Clitheroe and Settle, so this is an opportunity for them and whoever else wants to join the party early.



“It is a really exciting development for Beat-Herder.”



The extra day will be for a limited amount of ticket holders only and more details will be released on July 31 when tickets go on sale for Beat-Herder 2020.



“Planning is at an early stage, and we can’t say yet who will be playing and what stages will be open, but it will be a special one.”



Beat-Herder sold out in record time this year and last weekend thousands of music fans saw disco legends Sister Sledge and Rudimental headline the festival staged at Dockber Farm near Clitheroe.



Said Nick: “Every year we pitch it up another level, and every year I say the same thing: That was the best Beat-Herder ever.

“I think this one was – Beat-Herder 2019 was an absolute belter.”



“We were blessed by lovely weather but most of all I think the energy and camaraderie of the people who come, and the way everybody connects in a wonderful way, is such a huge part of Beat-Herder.



“I think people feel together at Beat-Herder.”



He added: “Once a year we are fortunate enough to create a harmonious and fun place for people to enjoy a wonderful shared experience for three days in July.



“Then, when people tell me it is more than that, that Beat- Herder has given them memories to savour for the rest of their lives then that’s astonishing.



“Some people come to Beat-Herder rather than go abroad for a holiday.



“To have that impact, to change people’s lives in a little way through Beat-Herder, is so humbling for everybody.”



Tickets go on sale for Beat-Herder 2020 on July 31. Beatherder.co.uk