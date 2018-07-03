Thousands flock to Padiham on Parade in the sunshine

Glorious sunshine greeted thousands of vistors who flocked to Padiham on Parade at the weekend.

Organisers turned back the clock to the 1940s for the two day extravaganza that saw the town buzzing with excitement.

With a packed programme of displays and free 1940s themed entertainment including The Barsby Belles, a George Formby tribute act and vintage vocalists, there was also street food, wartime themed attractions and activities.

Inside Padiham Town Hall, alongside "Café Rene," there were stalls and a 1940s fashion show.

Visitors to the event also got the chance to see military re-enactors, live demonstrations and military and vintage vehicles on display around the town.

This year Gawthorpe Hall joined in the fun with visitors stepping onto a vintage bus between Padiham town centre and the hall for free.

Gawthorpe Hall held free activities in the grounds over the weekend including a First World War newsreel in a travelling cinema, ‘square bashing’ with a Sergeant Major, trying on military uniforms and decorating your own postcard home.

On Sunday a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the town’s war memorial followed by a uniformed parade to the town hall where a Service of Remembrance took place with pupils from Padiham Green Primary reading out the names of all the soldiers killed who attended school in the town.

Burnley's MP Mrs Julie Cooper attended the service along with other civic dignitaries and representatives of uniformed organisations and Cubs, Scouts and Guides.

Two Royal Chelsea Pensioners and a contingent from 202 FD Sqn 75 Engineer Regiment also went along for the weekend.

A sell out Ballroom Blitz dance evening kicked off the celebrations in style at Padiham Town Hall.

The event is organised by a dedicated team of volunteers who spent months planning the weekend.