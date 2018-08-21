New book on Slaidburn's history flies off the shelves

A former Ribble Valley author has released a new book rewriting the history of Slaidburn - and it has flown off the shelves.

Book lovers flocked to the Hark to Bounty where Chris Spencer signed copies of The History of the King-Wilkinson Family and the Slaidburn Estate.

Mrs A. Hodson, of the King-Wilkinson family, was also on hand to chat about the book, which tracks the lifetime of the estate from the 1700s to the present day, and comprises more than 400 pages with 220 illustrations.

There are a few remaining copies, which are available for £30 plus £3 p&p from Slaidburn Archive, 25 Church Street, Slaidburn, BB7 3ER. Cheques should be made payable to Slaidburn Archive.

Please telephone to check availability on 01200 446161 on Wednesday or Friday from 11am to 3pm or send an email to enquiries@slaidburnarchive.org