Burnley Reel Cinema's magical Harry Potter marathon is coming to an end.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 will be screened this Saturday and Sunday at 10am and Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £4 each.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair tickets to see the film, answer the question that can be found here.

Deadline for entries is 4pm today.