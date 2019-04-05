Gosha Gibek returns with stunning artwork to Clitheroe’s Spring Art and Craft Fair

A Clitheroe artist who makes distinctive pictures from non-drip household gloss paint will exhibit her artwork in town.

Gosha Gibek is back for a second instalment of Clitheroe’s Spring Art and Craft Fair, which today and tomorrow and from next Thursday to Saturday at the town’s Platform Gallery.



The imaginative artist pours household gloss from a craft knife or stick to produce pictures which capture a scintillating sense of movement.



Gosha said the thick and oily consistency of household gloss paint allowed her to capture a sense of movement in pictures to vividly portray sporting events and vibrant scenes.



Her subject matters include major sporting events, such as the Olympics and the Tour de France.



And her painting of Clitheroe town centre landed her in the top spot of the Ribble Valley Open Exhibition.



Katharine Rodgers, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s arts development officer, said: “The fair will showcase some of the borough’s most talented and accomplished artists and crafts people, alongside Gosha Gibek.



“Arts enthusiasts are invited to the fair to find out about the artists, their techniques and inspiration, and buy pieces directly from them.”

This weekend the event will feature crochet by Melanie Whitehead, painting by Dermod Ruddock, mixed media by Bonkers Clutterbucks, fused glass by Laura Nuttall, ceramics, glass and jewellery by Elizabeth Emmens Wilson and pottery by Muffin Ceramics.



Next weekend’s showcase will feature paintings by Steve Rostron and Fiona Ritchie, jewellery by Verity Evans and Anne Newman, textiles by Diana Morrison, Jemma Marston and Deborah Dawn, calligraphy by Norman Kelly, giftware by Sam Rudd and ceramics by Janet Nuttall.



The Platform Gallery is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturday from 10am to 4-30pm.



Further details are available by calling 01200 425566.



To find out more about Gosha and her work, please visit her website at www.goshart.co.uk



Alternatively, search for Gosh Art by Gosha Gibek on Facebook.



Her studio is based at the foot of Clitheroe Castle.