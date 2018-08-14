Charity exhibition is picture perfect for artist John

An artist whose work is inspired by the Ribble Valley has celebrated 50 years in the business with bumper charity success.

John Chapman hosted a celebratory three day exhibition at East Lancashire Hospice.

It not only marked half a decade of working as a professional artist but also raised more than £6,000 for the hospice.

John said: “My late wife was a strong supporter of the hospice and I’m pleased to be able to help.”

The 71-year-old has been supporting the charity for more than 10 years by producing calendars and Christmas cards to raise funds.

He added: “Over the past 50 years I have never stopped painting. If I am not painting or drawing I am out gathering material for my next study.”

The paintings featured in the exhibition included scenes from Downham and Whalley, and many were from his personal collection.

The opening of the three day exhibition was attended by long-time hospice supporter Peter Street.

He said: “I am a great fan of John’s work. The scenes he paints bring back a lot of memories.”

Sharon Crymble, the hospice’s fund-raising manager, said the exhibition was a fantastic success and raised valuable funds while also showcasing John’s talents to a wide audience.

She added: “John’s a really talented artist and the response to the exhibition, from patients, staff and visitors has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank John for his generosity.

“He’s been a wonderful supporter of the hospice over the years and many of our people will already be familiar with his work thanks to his Christmas card and calendars.”

There will be another chance to view John’s work at a second exhibition marking his 50th anniversary year.

It will take place at Sawley Village Hall on Sunday and Monday, August 26th and 27th, between 11am to 4pm.