Book review: China in Drag: Travels with a Cross-Dresser by Michael Bristow

BBC journalist Michael Bristow was given a bit of a surprise when he set out to research the story of modern China.

He enlisted the help of his Chinese teacher and it is only when they head off on their road trip that he learns his teacher’s secret, he is a cross dresser!

What a great book this is! You can follow Michael while he undertakes a journey around China and into Chinese history.

Michael and his teacher friend travel from Beijing to Double River Farm, a place where the communist revolutionary Chairman Mao sent children to help build a luxurious villa, during a time when millions were starving during the famine.

The teacher was also sent there and shows Michael this and many other key places which uncover an intimate portrait of modern China.

And he helps you understand his relaxation time as a cross dresser. A fascinating insight into the lives of ordinary Chinese people.

China in Drag: Travels with a Cross-Dresser by Michael Bristow, £8.99, published by Sandstone Press (www.sandstonepress.com)

By Rebecca Hay Follow me on Twitter @Emojiadventurer