Book review: A Heritage in Stone by Ian Mitchell Davidson

Scotland has a wealth of castle and stately homes and many are cared for by The National Trust for Scotland.

They are precious jewels in the crown of the nation’s heritage and must be looked after well. Millions of people flock to see them and delve into the history and Ian’s book pays tribute to the archaelogists, guides, foresters, managers, planners, surveyors, architects, gardeners, conservators, craftspeople and many more who have made the properties so special to people.

A lovely coffee table book with fabulous pictures and a wonderful tale to tell.

A Heritage in Stone by Ian Mitchell Davidson, £24.99, www.sandstonepress.com

