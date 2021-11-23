Richard Ashcroft to headline Lancashire's biggest open air music festival

James performing at Highest Point Festival in Lancaster earlier this year

Taking place across May 12th -14th, in the stunning, 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park, Lancaster, the iconic singer will treat thousands of attendees to tracks from his acclaimed solo work, including latest album, ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, along with classics from his time as frontman of The Verve, such as ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’, ‘Lucky Man’ and ‘Sonnet’.

Thursday tickets for the festival officially go on sale from 10am on Thursday via Skiddle’s website. They will cost £42.50 per adult.

Full weekend tickets which will give attendees access across Thursday May 12th, Friday 13th and Saturday 14th also set to go on sale this Thursday, and will cost £125.

The full weekend line-up is still to be announced, but Highest Point Festival will see a huge variety of artists, from chart-topping artists and indie legends to underground house heads, D’n’B superstars and funk groovers.

Plus, there’ll be regional street food and craft beer offering on site, with the festival set to be bigger and more diverse than ever before.