Here's what Friends fans can look forward to with Friends Festive: take a closer look at the scenes arriving at Blackpool Winter Gardens in November

The Friends Festive experience celebrates all the best seasonal moments from the world’s favourite TV show, which made stars of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.
Relax with a coffee in Central Perk, visit The Holiday Armadillo’s Grotto, check out Monica and Joey and Chandler’s apartments, or channel your inner Monica and Ross at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Disco.
1. Monica's apartment
Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens said: “We are delighted to be bringing a taste of one of the best-loved TV series of all time to Blackpool next year."
2. Friends Festive
Friends Festive will park up its sleigh in Blackpool Winter Gardens from November 5 to 19, 2021.
3. Festive scenes
Friends Festive will be the ultimate Friends event - a recreation and celebration of the popular sitcom’s Thanksgiving and Christmas episodes.
4. The Holiday Armadillo
Fans will have the chance to recreate the titles in the snow with a digital snow globe photo and, of course, a visit to The Holiday Armadillo’s Grotto.