Future format of Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival discussed with public

Crowds at a previous festival

The original decision met with widespread opposition from music fans across the world as well as local businesses and political parties.

Last month's report from the town council stated: “It is recommended that Colne Town Council does not reinstate the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in its current form in 2022, and that Colne Town Council investigates options for a music festival on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

"The reasons for these recommendations were to allow the council to still run a festival based on the blues genre on August Bank Holiday weekend, without putting strain on the council’s resources and finances.”

Coun. Mary Thomas, chairman of Colne Town Council, following last night's meeting, said: “The council no longer has the resources to run the Colne Blues event in its current form.