Elf The Musical: The feel-good festive show arrives at Blackpool Opera House on October 21 and here's the dates, times and how to get tickets

Elf the Musical at Blackpool Opera House from October 21

With a sleigh full of laughs and a real spectacle of a production, the show brings to life some early magic to the festive season

The hit Broadway and West End show arrives direct from its last performance at Wembley Arena and a year on after producers were forced to cut short its run at the Opera House.

The stage at the iconic venue is now set and audiences will be transported to The North Pole and New York City ahead of Christmas.

Elf stars a host of homegrown talent with Blackpool actorTam Ryan in the role of Buddy the Elf, Kelly Benlacki, a member of the famous Endresz family of Blackpool Tower Circusas the kind-hearted Jovie and star CBBS series ‘So Awkward’ Jordan Conway also co-starring.

Jordan’s father is producer Jon Conway, who has presented summer shows, musicals and the Illuminasia attraction in Blackpool in a career spanning 30 years.

Jon Conway said “ It’s great to be able to welcome audiences back into the wonderful Opera House at the Winter Gardens for a half term holiday treat’.

What is the story of Elf?

The arena tour comes to the theatre for a newly updated stage production

Based on the original Will Ferrell hit movie, this hilarious and heart-warming tale is a perfect family show and a treat for musical theatre lovers with a brilliant original Broadway score by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin from the book by the legendary Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

Tam Ryan will again fill the floppy elf shoes to play the lead role of Buddy the elf. This will be the third year Tam has played the role bringing delight to audiences of all ages.

Tam said: “The show is pretty unique in its staging with spectacular effects and a great story combined with marvellous songs”

About the theatre production

This stage version is created by Jon Conway, who has produced numerous Summer shows and musicals in the town and will recreate the staging of his acclaimed arena spectacular tour. Jon says “Only Blackpool Opera House has a stage big enough to recreate the amazing visual effects we created for the supersized ‘Elf’ arena show, with an amazing flying sleigh over the audience, twenty feet high growing candy canes, a giant LED screen with Pixar style animated backgrounds and aerial stunts.”

Unlike other pocket-size Xmas shows this year, ‘Elf’ is a full-blown musical spectacular, with the same principal cast of fourteen performers who featured in the arena tours for the last two years.

The part of Buddy The Elf, originated by Will Ferrell on screen, has been played in arenas for the last two years by Blackpool’s very own Tam Ryan, to universal acclaim in seven cities from Wembley to Dublin

Michael Williams, managing d.irector, Winter Gardens Blackpool said: “We’re delighted to announce Elf The Musical, a show that will bring some early Christmas joy to audiences in Blackpool.

“The scale and spectacle of this Arena spectacular will delight audiences after what’s been an incredibly tough time."

What dates will Elf the Musical be showing?

The production opens at the Opera House, Winter Gardens on October 21 for a 10 night run until October 31.

Evening shows start at 7.30pm with matinees at 1pm on Saturday and Sunday dates.

Are tickets available for Elf the Musical?