Coup for club as Basshunter to perform live in Burnley

The iconic Swedish performer and record producer, who became a household name in the noughties with hits such as "Now You're Gone" is performing at Mode nightclub in Hammerton Street on Saturday, September 11th.

Real name Jonas Erik Altberg, he has recorded six studio albums and also appeared in the seventh series of Celebrity Big Brother.

His "Eurodance" music has won him legions of fans around the continent.

Posting about the event on Facebook, Mode Nightclub wrote: “Saturday 11th September we have a very special live performance for the one and only Basshunter!

“One of the icons of the noughties it’s sure to be an epic show!”

Basshunter will be at Mode Nightclub on September 11th from 11-45pm to 6am.