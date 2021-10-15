A look at Hairspray the Musical UK Tour coming to Blackpool Opera House on December 13 to January 2022

Hairspray the Musical comes to the Opera House

The smash hit UK tour of Hairspray the musical arrives in Blackpool this Christmas for three weeks at Opera House from December 13 to January 2.

By Nicola Jaques
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:27 pm

Take a look at scenes from the show featuring actress and Loose Women television presenter Brenda Edwards starring as Motormouth Maybelle, West End leading man Alex Bourne in the role of Edna Turnblad.and Katie Brace making her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad.

with Akeem Ellis-Hyman as Seaweed, Rebecca Thornhill as Velma, Richard Meek as Corny Collins, Ross Clifton as Link Larkin, Jessica Croll as Amber Von Tussle, Rebecca Jane Davies as Penny Pingleton and Charlotte St. Croix as Little Inez.

The full cast includes: Elizabeth Armstrong, Bernadette Bangura, Natalia Brown, Shaquille Brush, Liam Dean, Andrew Dillion, Amandla Elynah, Zoe Heighton, Ceris Hine, Paul Hutton, Jamie Jonathan, Hayley Johnston, Joshua Nkemdilim, Rosie O’Hare, Alexanda O’Reilly, Joshua Pearson, Joseph Poulton and Elliotte Williams-N’Dure.

It’s Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards

Hairspray is directed by Paul Kerryson with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, designs by Takis, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and sound design by Ben Harrison.

A film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and Zac Efron.

