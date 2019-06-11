All you need to know about Gisburn's upcoming Cloudspotting Festival

The award-winning family arts and music festival Cloudspotting returns to Gisburn Forest next weekend to coincide with the summer solstice.

Gates open at 1pm on Friday, June 21st, for a jam packed weekend of live music, family theatre, arts activities, outdoor pursuits and superb food and drink.

Bill Ryder Jones

It’s the seventh time the annual festival has taken place at the Gisburn Forest hub – also known as Stephen Park – normally a haven for mountain biking and hiking, but for one weekend only a beacon for arts and culture vultures.

Friday night headliner Bill Ryder-Jones, formerly of Liverpool pop band The Coral, is enjoying a great surge of interest following his critically acclaimed solo album ‘Yawn’ which saw him also headline the recent BBC 6Music Festival.

He will be joined by the prolific Brooklyn-based indie singer songwriter and cult comic creator Jeffrey Lewis, who is bringing his band Los Bolts.

The international theme is also represented by the Ghanaian/British group Isaac Birituro and The Rail Abandon and the Canadian rock band The Burning Hell.

The festival is presented by a partnership including Forestry Commission England and The Grand at Clitheroe.

It is also supported by a host of volunteers, Ribble Valley Borough Council and Creative Lancashire.

Only a very limited number of tickets for full weekend camping are available and are expected to sell out in the days leading up to the festival.

Day tickets for the Friday and Saturday should still be available as the weather is set to heat up next week.

“The beauty of Cloudspotting is that it is a festival on an intimate scale,” says organiser Matt Evans.

“Our capacity this year is 500 people yet we have musicians from overseas and all corners of the UK playing alongside the best from Lancashire.”

“This makes it really appealing to families, we have plenty for kids to do and parents can relax and watch a band without the worry of losing their little ones. It’s a rare thing at a festival to be up close and personal with all the performers and that’s what makes it magic.”

Tickets for Cloudspotting are available through www.skiddle.com and www.thegrandvenue.co.uk. Or by calling The Grand on 01200 421599.

Gates open at 1pm on Friday, June 21st, and close again on Sunday, June 23rd, at 5pm.

For full line-up and information, visit www.cloudspotting-festival.co.uk