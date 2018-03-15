World Cup winner Alex delighted to return home

Clitheroe’s Alex Hartley admits it feels like she is “coming home” after signing for Lancashire Thunder for this year’s Kia Super League.

The England World Cup winner joins international colleagues Danielle Hazell, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone at Emirates Old Trafford.

Spinner Hartley has previously played for Surrey Stars, and her move sees wicket keeper Sarah Taylor move the other way to the Kia Oval.

The 25 year-old played an important role in England’s ICC World Cup triumph last summer, where she claimed 2-58 from her 10 overs in the final at Lord’s - taking her tally of wickets for the tournament to 10 from eight matches.

The announcement followed news that Hartley, Cross and Ecclestone have all been named in the England squad for the tour of India later this month.

Hartley said: “I’m so excited to be playing for Lancashire Thunder this summer.

“I’m Red Rose through and through and whilst I’ve been down at Surrey Stars over the last couple of years, it really feels like I’m coming home.

“I moved back last year to play for Lancashire Women in county cricket, but to transfer over for the Kia Super League is brilliant.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to come home and play for the Thunder and I couldn’t be happier it’s now been confirmed.

“We can definitely challenge in this year’s KSL and as a squad, we’re absolutely determined to do so.”

Lancashire Thunder’s General Manager, Bobby Cross, added: “We are delighted that Alex will play for Lancashire Thunder in the Kia Super League.

“She’s a Lancastrian at heart and I know how pleased she is to be playing her cricket at Emirates Old Trafford. She is a world class performer and she’s been instrumental in England’s success in recent years.

“Our England players certainly give us some real strength in depth for our bowling attack and we’ll be announcing our overseas players in due course which will add to our batting unit.

“We are confident that going into this year’s Kia Super League, we’ll have the most balanced squad we’ve ever had.”