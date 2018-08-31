Whalley pulled into the fight for survival

There’s everything to play for heading in to the final weekend of the Ribblesdale Cricket League campaign with title and promotion charges as well as fights for survival still undecided.

Whalley have been dragged in to the relegation battle in Senior League Aafter losing out by seven wickets against Read at Station Road.

Primosh Perera

The 2017 Ramsbottom Cup champions, succeeded by Padiham this term, are now embroiled in a three-horse race for survival.

With Baxenden’s fate already sealed, the final place will now go to either Barnoldswick, Padiham or Whalley with just nine points separating the three sides.

Stuart Crabtree hit a half-century for the hosts as they closed on 146-6, finding the boundary on eight occasions, adding 59 for the third wicket with Declan Bailey (28).

Ben Woodall catered for the final three wickets, conceding 39 runs from a nine-over spell, while professional Matthew Walker took 2-37 for Read.

Walker then made light work of the reply as he hit seven fours to reach 63 from 72 balls. William Wrathall added 22 and Andrew Laycock (16), Thomas Turner (14 not out) and Michael Whalley (11) chipped in with double figures.

Meanwhile, Ribblesdale Wanderers are still in the hunt for promotion after beating Feniscowles by five wickets at the War Memorial Ground.

The hosts were bowled out for 132 with skipper Henco Murphy opening with a knock of 62, which included eight boundaries.

Paid man Primosh Perera claimed 6-47 for the visitors with former skipper Ian Britcliiffe taking 3-46.

John Rain top-scored in the reply when posting 41, which included seven fours, while Andrew Needham added an unbeaten 39 and David Steinson made 25.