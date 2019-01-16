WBBL adventure is over for Hartley

Clitheroe’s Alex Hartley’s time in the WBBL came to an end on Saturday as Hobart Hurricanes completed their campaign with a nail-biting defeat to Melbourne Renegades – who secured a spot in the finals for the first time.

England World Cup-winning left-arm spinner Hartley (3-21) was the pick of the bowlers for Hurricanes, claiming the early wickets of Danni Wyatt for a golden duck caught behind, and Emma Inglis bowled for one, but it was all in vain as Hobart were beaten.

On her twitter page @AlexHartley93, she said: “Thank you @HurricanesWBBL for having me this season.

“I’ve had an absolute blast and met some friends for life.

“Not the WBBL we were hoping for, but some incredible fight shown by the girls throughout.

“Onto bigger and better things next year.”