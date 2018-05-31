Salesbury sail to a second 20/20 win

Salesbury made it two out of two in the Twenty20 with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Feniscowles at Ribchester Road.

Professional Hashen Ramanayake and Liam Parkinson mirrored each other’s performances with the ball in taking 2-13 from four overs as the visitors culminated the innings on 80-6.

Salesbury required just 10 overs to surpass that total as their Sri Lankan paid man made an unbeaten 31 while Parkinson (17) and Peter Richardson (12 not out) both posted double figures.

In the league, Josh Bristol’s figures of 4-27 provided the foundations for Salesbury’s single wicket win against Baxenden at Back Lane.

Richardson’s unbeaten half-century then finished the job off.