Salesbury reverse form books at home

Salesbury picked up their first win of the campaign as they ended Oswaldtwistle Immanuel’s previously unblemished start to the campaign at Ribchester Road.

A couple of early wickets for professional Hashen Ramanayake had the visitors two down with as many runs on the board within the first over.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder finished on 3-24 from an eight over spell to rock the away side before Andrew Mercer took full advantage of their vulnerability.

Mercer, adding to Liam Parkinson’s 2-22, claimed four victims at the expense of just 12 runs from 7.4 overs as Oswaldtwistle were bowled out for 91.

The hosts required 31 overs to tick off the runs with opener Parkinson making an unbeaten 48 from 73 balls, which included five fours.