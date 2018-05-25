Salesbury have 20/20 vision

Salesbury showed they had 20/20 vision when starting their campaign with a six-wicket win over Earby.

Liam Parkinson and Max Wyn-Jones took three wickets apiece as the visitors ended the innings on 87 at Ribchester Road, with Lee Parkinson top-scoring on 29.

The home side were then just four wickets down and 14 overs in when they surpassed their opponent’s tally. Professional Hashen Ramanayake ended the evening unbeaten on 36, forming a stand of 44 runs for the second wicket alongside Peter Richardson (17).

Salesbury, meanwhile, remain in the qualification spots in Group One of the Ramsbottom Cup despite an agonising defeat to Settle at the Marshfield Ground.

Josh Bristol’s spell of bowling brought four wickets at the expense of 36 runs while paid man Ramanayake added 3-36 from eight overs as the hosts posted 145.

A knock of 29 from Sachin Rawson and 32 from captain Richardson ensured that the chase was an interesting one but Salesbury ran out of overs with just six runs needed for victory.

Elsewhere, Read went top of Group Three with a two-wicket triumph over Barnoldswick at Whalley Road.

Matt Walker (4-21) and Bailey Richards (3-62) excelled with the ball as Barnoldswick were bowled out for 197 before the paid man backed up his all-round ability in the reply, adding 38 to Joshua Lavin’s knock of 43.

Sri Lankan professional Chalana De Silva attempted to restrict the hosts when taking 3-31 from eight overs but his efforts were in vain.

Ribblesdale Wanderers made it look easy when they eased past Stacksteads in Group Three of the competition at Church Meadow.

Mack Spencer and Sam Jackson opened the show with a partnership of 119 runs before the amateur batsman fell to Matt Croney on 64, which included seven boundaries.

The Australian batsman was next to leave the scene when trapped lbw by Shahid Iqbal having added 47 runs to the scoreboard.

Professional Primosh Perera (pictured) then drilled low in to the boundary on 10 occasions in a top-scoring knock of 68, adding an additional 61 for the third wicket with Andrew Needham (20) as they closed on 252-7.

Captain Jordan Britcliffe then made waves in the turnaround, taking 5-33 from eight overs as the visitors were wiped out for 81.

While promotion remains the key objective for Britcliffe, the skipper is still keen to embark on a cup run.

He said: “We were unlucky not to get promoted last season so that’s the main aim. We want to finish in the top two and have a run in one of the cups.

“We were three or four overs away from going up last season which was very interesting. We’ve had a lot of conversations about that over the winter. That has galvanised us even more to succeed this time.”

Finally, holders Whalley could be staring elimination in the face after being thrashed by Oswaldtwistle Immanuel at Station Road.

Another three wickets for Joel Blain couldn’t prevent the away side from climbing to 264-3 at the end of their 40 overs.

Stuart Crabtree rounded off the afternoon with a well-taken 50, helping form a stand of 72 runs for the opening wicket alongside Mark Fallon (28), but in the end the hosts finished 113 runs short.

Meanwhile, Read were knocked out of the county cup following defeat to Penwortham at Whalley Road.

The home side set a more than competitive target in making 245, with William Wrathall top scoring with 72.

Michael Whalley chipped in with 25 for the hosts and professional Matt Walker added 28 before Bailey Richards (48) was removed just short of his half-century.

However, the tables were turned when the visitors reached 117 runs with 29 overs remaining before the fall of their first wicket.

And from that point, despite Jamie Woodall’s best attempts in claiming three scalps, it was Penwortham who marched on to book their place in the next round.

Salesbury and Whalley also failed to progress to the second stage, suffering defeats to Horwich and Fulwood and Broughton respectively.

Fixtures, Twenty20, Thursday: Salesbury v Feniscowles. Friday: Read v Whalley, Ribblesdale Wanderers v Padiham. Ramsbottom Cup, Saturday: Feniscowles v Read, Ribblesdale Wanderers v Padiham, Whalley v Stacksteads. Ribblesdale Cricket League, Sunday: Baxenden v Salesbury, Read v Earby, Settle v Ribblesdale Wanderers, Whalley v Cherry Tree.