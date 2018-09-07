Salesbury clinch promotion place

Eight successive wins have fired Salesbury to the Ribblesdale League Section B title and promotion.

The Red Caps’ form has been so impressive, they are top of the overall Ribblesdale League standings, above even champions Oswaldtwistle Immanuel.

Steve Brown’s men clinched a place in Section A, with a game to spare, as they beat Whalley and Barnoldswick at the weekend.

Against Whalley. Salesbury were inserted and scored 150, with Hashen Ramanayake top scoring with 57. In reply, Whalley were dismissed for 141 with Ramanayake taking 4-42.

Salesbury then saw off relegation threatened Barnoldswick on Sunday.

Brown won the toss and put Barlick in, who were allout for 134, as Sam Bristol took 6-49. Ramanayake then made 51 in Salesbury’s three-wicket win.

Brown looked back on an impressive campaign: “It’s been an unbelievable run, a lot of hard work on the training ground has been put into practice.

“It’s been really good for the committee, members and supporters – we’ve had a good following at away games, so they’ve had a good year.

“We didn’t set any promotion goals really at the start of the season, we lost a couple of players and we’ve had a very young side – I think we only have a couple in their thirties.

“We just wanted to compete every week, and we’ve certainly done that – I think we’ve won seven games against Section A teams, and beat Ossy, so it’s been a good season all round.”

It could get better, with the T20 Finals Day set to go ahead at the third time of asking at Ribchester Road.

Salesbury face Euxton, and Brinscall take on Settle in the semi-finals.