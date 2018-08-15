Records tumble at Chatburn Road as champions beat Colne

Records fell at Chatburn Road where Clitheroe beat Colne by 197 runs.

Skipper Jack Dewhurst hit a career best 130 in Clitheroe’s highest Lancashire League score of 301-7, totalling 15 fours and three sixes in his 121 ball innings.

He added 211 for the second wicket with Sam Mulligan, who also posted his best figures of his career when making 83 from 106 balls with nine boundaries.

Colne’s stand-in skipper Andy Hakin took 4-75 in an attempt to give his side a chance but Thomas Lord also hit 26 and professional Fawad Alam 19.

Eli Smith took 4-32, Harry Lang 2-9 and Alam 2-28 then sunk their teeth in to Colne’s batting order as the champions dismissed their opposition for 104.

Meanwhile, in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, Read closed the gap on the leading pack in the top tier with a one-wicket win over Barnoldswick at Whalley Road.

Andrew Rushton’s side are just 16 points behind second place Settle who, along with leaders Oswaldtwistle Immanuel, were beaten at the weekend.

Mohammed Khalid hit 73 for the visitors at number 10 in their 193-run total with paid man Matthew Walker, Bailey Richards and Jamie Woodall all taking three wickets apiece.

William Wrathall (37), Richards (31) and Rushton (36 not out) all helped secure victory for the hosts despite the best efforts of Barnoldswick bowlers Jonathan Beech (4-70) and pro Chalana De Silva (4-50).

The race for promotion in Senior League B couldn’t be any tighter as three of the top four won again.

Salesbury are still out at the top, and only five points behind Oswaldtwistle Immanuel in the overall standings, after beating Earby by eight wickets.

Richard Craddock top scored for the hosts at the Applegarth with an unbeaten 43 while professional Ryan Canning added 37 in their 148 finish.

Sam Bristol, professional Hashan Ramanayake and Callum Boardman all took three wickets each for Salesbury.

The visitors were just one wicket down when crossing the line as opener Liam Parkinson (pictured) posted a half-century.

Jason Rawson and Ramanayake took care of the rest, hitting unbeaten knocks of 36 and 35 respectively.

Cherry Tree’s defeat means that Ribblesdale Wanderers climbed in to third spot, just seven points behind Brinscall who occupy the final promotion spot.

Wanderers were wiped out for 144, with paid man Primosh Perera top-scoring with 39, but Padiham still finished 66 runs short.

Perera added an impressive 6-49 to his earlier antics with the bat and skipper Jordan Britcliffe chipped in with 4-27.

Finally, Whalley beat leaders Oswaldtwistle Immanuel by three wickets at Station Road.

The visitors looked settled when jumping up to 133-2 but Sam Sweeney and Joel Blair cleaned up.

Sweeney took 6-51 and Blair added 3-44 as Ossy closed on 175.

Mark Fallon (45) and Robbie Read (40 not out) were the pick of Whalley’s batsmen.