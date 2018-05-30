Read remain on the road to Lord’s with Village Cup victory

Read remain on the road to Lord’s after reaching the area finals of the Village Cup.

Andrew Rushton’s side will entertain Lindal Moor CC in the next phase of the competition at Whalley Road after making it through a high-scoring tie with Tarleton.

Bradley Graham was in outstanding form with the bat, a knock deserving of a place at the famous ‘Home of Cricket’ as he made an unbeaten 184 in Read’s phenomenal 357-2 finish.

Thomas Turner added an unbeaten 54 to the scoreboard while William Wrathall (62) and Michael Whalley (46) also batted remarkably well.

Paul Higham mounted a comeback for the visitors when posting 102 but Read’s incredible innings proved insurmountable.

Read also moved one step closer to qualifying from Group Two in the Ramsbottom Cup following a 124-run win over Feniscowles at the War Memorial Ground.

Wrathall was central to another big total when top-scoring with 67 as the visitors made 241-8. Connor Lowes made 53 while Oliver Newby (22), Turner (22 not out) and Bailey Richards (19) made key contributions at the tail end.

Feniscowles were finished inside 23 overs and it was Rushton’s spectacular spell with the ball that forced a premature conclusion.

The skipper finished with figures of 6-22 from 3.5 overs while professional Matthew Walker added 3-18.

However, it was far from plain-sailing for Read in their opening group game of the Twenty20 competition.

Whalley captain Declan Bailey top-scored with 48 in their 133-5 finish.

Graham hit back with 38 runs for Read in the reply but they culminated the innings 15 runs short.