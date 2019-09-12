Ribble Valley teenager Will Jepson is crowned Lancashire tennis champion!

Clitheroe Tennis Club member Will Jepson won the Under 14s boys’ singles title at this year’s Lancashire County Tennis Championships in Bolton.

Will, 13, who lives in Clitheroe and is a pupil at Bowland High School, was also runner-up in the Under 14s boys’ doubles event.

His title win came after a successful summer holiday campaign, in which he clinched a number of singles and doubles tournament wins from across the country spanning from Under 14s to Under 18s age groups.

Will is coached at Ribble Valley Tennis Centre by Liz Thomas.

Picture: County champion Will Jepson (left) with runner-up Tomas Grime, of Lancaster