Read earn a place in T20 Finals Day

The entire Ribblesdale League programme was washed out on Saturday and Sunday by persistent rain.

On Saturday, in the Senior Division, it was a case of three points all round as Barnoldswick v Brinscall; Baxenden v Oswaldtwistle Immanuel; Cherry Tree v Settle; Earby v Padiham; Euxton v Whalley; Feniscowles v Salesbury and Ribblesdale Wanderers v Read all fell victim to the weather.

And it was the same story in the First, Second and Third Divisions.

The only game in the area to be completed was Friday night’s Twenty20 quarter-final between Read and Euxton at Whalley Road, as the hosts earned a place in the Finals Day, where they will take on Salesbury, for the right to face Brinscall or Earby in the final on Monday, August 26th.

Against Euxton, Read won the toss and put the visitors in to bat, bowling the Palace Shield-bound side out for 79 in 16.1 overs.

Jamie Woodall took 3-17 from four overs, and Jack Wood 3-19 off four.

Skipper Matthew Walker and William Wrathall breezed past the target in 7.1 overs.

Walker finished 38 not out from 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes, and Wrathall was unbeaten on 35 from 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

On Saturday, in the league, the local Senior Division fixtures are: Ribblesdale Wanderers v Cherry Tree; Salesbury v Read; and Whalley v Feniscowles.

In the Lancashire League, all Saturday’s games were abandoned without play, including Clitheroe’s home game with league leaders Burnley.

On Sunday, Peter Dibb’s side are away to Walsden.