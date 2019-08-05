Peter is new name on Ribblesdale Cup

The in-house Norman Niven Handicap Trophy was played for at Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and Bowling Club on Sunday.

On an improving green, there was some good bowling from the start, before John Burke beat Peter Pedder 21-9 to take the trophy.

Peter started off well, going 3-0 up, before John scored a point, then went on to lead 12-4. Peter pulled a few points back, but was soon 19-9 behind, and John scored two singles to make it 21-9.

Many thanks to Chris Snape for organising the event.

RESULTS

Quarter-finals: Ian Britcliffe 21, F.Atkinson 10; Stephen Kerr 16, John Burke 21; Duncan Niven 14, Peter Pedder 21; Alan Dewhurst 17, Alan Threlfall 21.

Semi- finals: Ian Britcliffe 7, John Burke 21; Peter Pedder 21, Alan Threlfall 19.

Final: John Burke 21, Peter Pedder 9.

The in-house Ribblesdale Cup was playedearlier in July at Ribblesdale Wanderers.

The Ribblesdale Handicap Cup was first played for in 1914, and there is a new name on the cup this year in Peter Pedder.

Peter took an early lead in the final against Mark Graham, but Mark got back to 6 across.

Peter then went to 10-6, and again Mark got back to 12 across, only for Peter to take a 20-16 lead.

Mark scored two more points, then Peter scored the next point to win 21-18.

Once again a big thank you to organiser, Chris Snape.

RESULTS

Quarter-finals: Mark Graham 21 , John Aubin 14; Stephen Kerr 21, Duncan Niven 5; Arthur Norman 20, Alan Dewhurst 21; Jason Dewhurst 20, Peter Pedder 21.

Semi-finals: Mark Graham 21, Stephen Kerr 15; Alan Dewhurst 11, Peter Pedder 21.

Final: Mark Graham 18, Peter Pedder 21.