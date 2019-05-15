Naivety proved costly in Clitheroe CC’s defeat to Burnley, says captain Peter Dibb

Clitheroe captain Peter Dibb believes an unproductive mix of inexperience and naivety cost them against new Lancashire League leaders Burnley.

The 2017 champions were looking good for the win when bowling their opponents out for 112 at Turf Moor, but they crumbled in their reply.

Marcus Sharp had put Clitheroe in the ascendancy with a return of 4-14 while professional Suraj Randiv alongside Sam Halstead and Tom Lord claimed a couple of wickets apiece.

The visitors then climbed to 40-1 in their response but failed to capitalise on their position as Burnley’s sub-professional Daryn Smit tore up the script when taking 6-45.

Teenager Sam Mulligan finished up as Clitheroe’s highest scorer when posting 29 while Dibb finished unbeaten with a knock of 23, but they fell 12 runs short of their target.

“We played really well in the first half of the game,” said Dibb. “Then in the second half we were 40-1 but some fairly needless dismissals opened the door a little bit.

“There were one or two out there who will need to learn from that pretty quickly. We can’t be losing games from that position.

“We should be getting home from there, it’s just not good enough. We showed some naivety in certain situations and maybe a little bit of inexperience at times.

“That sometimes happens when you have four teenagers in your side but there were some senior players who could have handled the situation differently as well.”

Dibb is expecting a reaction on Sunday when they welcome defending champions Walsden to Chatburn Road, a game that will be dedicated to the memory of lifelong supporter Brian Sims.

“We’ll take positives from the game against Burnley,” Dibb said.

“Our tails will be up from our bowling performance, having restricted a side as strong as Burnley to 112. I just think we need to be a little bit smarter. It shows what we’re capable of and that we’re a force to be reckoned with.

“Our batting didn’t click on that occasion but we go in to every home game with confidence. We’ve got a lot of quality and I’m backing us to bounce back with a win.”