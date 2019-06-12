Murray is second best Brit at Euros in Poland

Clitheroe’s Oliver Murray finished 17th in the modern pentathlon Junior European Championship on a hot day in Poland.

Murray, who had claimed mixed relay bronze with Georgia Hannam last week, was second Brit home after Myles Pillage, who was 15th, with Will Howard 27th on his junior international debut.

The results completed a fine week in Drzonkow for the Pentathlon GB squad which sees them return home with four medals and plenty of encouragement ahead of July’s junior world championships which will be held in the same location.

The men’s final began with the fencing ranking round. It was Plymouth’s Pillage, the most experienced of the team members, that led the British charge, recording 20 victories and 15 defeats from his 35 bouts.

Lancashire’s Murray was just one hit further back with Howard ending the opening discipline with 12 hits.

The second morning started in the pool with the 200m swim.

As has become customary in the modern pentathlon world, 21-year-old Pillage recorded the quickest time, stopping the clock in 1:59.48 as he was the only athlete in the field to break the 2-minute barrier.

Murray (2:10.26) and Howard (2:16.48) also began their days well.

It was Millfield MPC’s Howard who starred in the fencing bonus round with a string of four victories adding to his score.

Pillage also secured an additional point for his tally which left him as the leading Brit in third after the opening two disciplines with <urray 18th and Howard 33rd.

After an impressive round in Monday’s mixed relay helped him and Georgia Hannam on their way to mixed relay bronze, 20-year-old Murray was once in fine form in the riding arena, scoring 286 points.

A good display from Howard saw the Lancashire-born athlete score 280 for his round with Pillage picking up 258 points after knocking down six poles.

That saw Pillage drop to 12th in the overall standings with Murray 13th and Howard 30th heading into the laser run.

There wasn’t much to split Pillage and Murray throughout the run-shoot.

Pillage eventually claimed the accolade of the highest placed Brit as he crossed the line 15th, just ahead of Murray in 17th.

Howard ended his junior international debut on a high with a fine laser run seeing him move up to 27th at the line.