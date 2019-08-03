Lions hit remarkable milestone after 18th golf day at Clitheroe

Clitheroe Lions reached a remarkable fundraising milestone last week when proceeds from their 18th Lions’ Golf Day at Clitheroe Golf Club took the total raised over the years to more than £100,000.

The event organiser Roger Williams paid tribute to all the participants, sponsors and helpers who havat e contributed to the success of the golf day throughout the years, and also thanked Clitheroe Golf Club for hosting the event.

Twenty-two teams competed on the day with the winning outfit entered by the Yorkshire Bank comprising team members Rob Turner, Paul Swanick, Andy Nurse and Stewart Cook scoring 88 points.

The team from Taylor Weaver were the runners-up on 87 points, with S and S Services in third on 86 points.

Individual prize winners were: Team Nearest the Pin (Yorkshire Bank); Straightest Drive (Richard Read); Individual Nearest Pin (Jez Morgan).

Three times Lancashire Seniors’ Champion Tony Holt added another title to his long list of golfing achievements when he won the 2019 Clitheroe Golf Club Seniors’ Championship on Saturday.

After covering the first nine holes in two under par, he dropped shots at holes 11 and 15 but recovered with birdies at the final two holes to finish in 69 and a nine stroke lead over the runner-up Gary Byrne, who took second place after card play-offs with David Parkinson and Tony Flanagan.

The winner of the Seniors Championship handicap prize went to Derek Churchman who scored 79-14-65, with Stephen Dean the runner-up on 79-11-68.

A Medal competition played in conjunction with the Seniors’ Championship saw Jonathan Mitchell take first spot with his round of 75-6-69, after a card play-off with Graeme Edmondson on 80-11-69.

A midweek medal played on Tuesday was won by Aidan Jones with his round of 75-8-67, after a card play-off with Richard Clarkson on 85-18-65-67.

Gary Byrne took third place scoring 71-3-68.

The wet weather greatly reduced the field for Sunday’s Stableford competition, with only six cards returned, the best of these being Neil Frearson who scored 36 points.

Members of the Wednesday Roll-Up remembered their former organiser Peter Murtagh when they competed for the Murphy’s Roll-Up Trophy donated in his memory by Dr. Swamy Narayana M.B. E.

The winning trio were Keith Allen, David Woodworth and David Hardie.

The lady members competed in a Stableford competition on Wednesday when Caroline Cherry returned the winning score of 36 points.

Dawn Coulter finished as the runner-up on 34 points after a card play-off with Val Fairless.

At Mytton Fold Golf Club, early starters in the Cavalier Putter had the advantage this weekend as the weather held until lunch time.

For those late starters, it got a little wet!

However, the early birds did not have it all their own way, with the in-form Ray Standring scoring a superb 77-11-66.

At the end of the day, it was only good enough for second as Wayne Ivinson pipped Ray to the Cavalier Putter on a card play-off, with another great score of 71 - 5 - 66.

In third place with 103 - 36 - 67 was David Hallam.

The Division 1 prize was won by Paul Clegg with a score of 86 - 16 - 70, and the Division 2 prize was won by Joe Timmins with a score of 88 - 18 - 70.

The two’s pot was shared this week between Dave Pennington and Gary Toft, both getting their two’s on the 1st.

The Ladies played a friendly match with Stonyhurst ladies on Friday, and despite everyone’s best efforts, it ended in a draw!

The Lady Captain from Stonyhurst kindly provided a new trophy to play for – Mytton Fold will keep it for the first six months then give it back to Stonyhurst for rest of the year until the rematch next year.

The competition was a Fouball Betterball, with refreshments generously provided afterwards.

And a great time was had by all.

Congratulations to all Mytton Fold’s ladies for finishing third in this year’s Lancashire Ladies Bronze Shield.

Wins in the last two matches against Accrington and Rossendale – both away from home – brought the team up from fifth place to third, a brilliant result for the team’s first year back in the Bronze Shield.