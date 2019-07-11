Lancashire champ is crowned King of the Castle at Clitheroe skate competition

Lancashire's Sam Mason was crowned 2019 King of the Castle at the Grand’s annual skate competition.

Staged at the Grand Skate Park in the castle grounds, skateboarders from across the country showed off their sizzling skills on one of the hottest days of the year.

But it was Mason who edged out last year’s champion Peter Griffin, the former Ribblesdale High School student, for the top honours.

Skate Park manager Justin Willis said: “It was the biggest and best yet, and we had 500 people come to see the action.

“The standard of the competition was first class, and they pushed each other to go the extra mile.”

Justin added: “We had mini competitions throughout the day and the winner was crowned the king of the castle.”

Competitors entertained the bumper crowd, performing tricky moves such as The Hippie Jump and the 360 Hardflip, while the audience also enjoyed local bands from the Grand’s Be My Band project.

“It was brilliant to see so many talented skateboarders from all over the country competing at Clitheroe Skate Park.”

Meanwhile, the Grand are launching a Skate School in a bid to unearth the next generation of talent.

“We are trying to encourage more girls and boys to have a go at skateboarding and to build on the success of the King of the Castle event,” added Justin.

“Skateboarding develops fitness, balance, co-ordination, resilience and leadership skills.”

Justin, a skateboard coach for ten years, added: “We can fit in with you: either for a PE lesson, after school or holiday clubs.

“We just need a large, flat, area at your school, either indoor or outdoor.”

The Clitheroe Skate Park opened in 2006 and thousands of youngsters have come from far and wide to use the facility, operated and managed by the Grand.

The Grand also has a mobile skate park for hire.

Contact: justin.willis@thegrandvenue.co.uk or 01200 421599 for details.