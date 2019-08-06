Hammer thrower Charlotte Williams back in action for Britain

Clitheroe’s Charlotte Williams is part of the 50-strong Great Britain team in action at Sport City at the Manchester International on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, who was fourth in the hammer last month in Borås, Sweden at the European Athletics U20 Championships, joins a squad which includes a total of eight medallists from the Euros.

In Borås, Charlotte was ranked seventh going into the competition, going on to finish fourth, having just been edged out of the bronze medal position in the fourth round.

In total, 18 athletes will make their British debuts in Manchester, led by English Schools champion Joel Pascall-Menzie, who produced the fourth-fastest all-time U17 100m, clocking in at 10.48s (1.1) as he raced to the title earlier this month.

Charlotte is Britain’s sole representative in the women’s hammer, as she looks to add to her achievements in a remarkable season to date.

She was third at the prestigious Halle Throws International in June, with a best of 60.89m.

Later that month she won the England Athletics U20 Championships in Bedford with a personal best of 62.84m, having won the Lancashire County Championships in Blackpool in May with 58m.

She has also been selected to represent GB juniors in the British Championships on August 24th in Birmingham, where she will compete against senior women.

There she will go head to head with her coach Michael Hitchon’s daughter Sophie, the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist, and 2010 World Junior champion.

A former pupil of St Augustine’s, Billington, Charlotte is now a high performance athlete at Burnley College.